Latest Weather Blog
University Lakes restoration prepping for next stage
BATON ROUGE — The University Lakes restoration project team held an open house to recap the past year and what's coming up next for the restoration.
The team has been dredging City Park Lake and Lake Erie as part of phase one, while also deepening College Lake and the northern half of University Lake as part of phase 2A next year, with improvement to May Street to follow that.
Project Manager Mark Goodson says the restoration has already transformed some of the lakes.
"If you go back and look what the lake looks like even a year ago or even a year and a half, two years ago, those that have been dredged look so much healthier," Goodson said.
Goodson said he hopes the improvements have offset the inconvenience it has caused for many residents in the area.
"The benefits, some of them you can see today, so I hope that some are excited to see a happy lake system," Goodson said.
Trending News
Goodson told WBRZ that all the funded work should be completed by December 2026. For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class