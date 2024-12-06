41°
University Lakes restoration prepping for next stage

2 hours 10 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 10:54 PM December 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE — The University Lakes restoration project team held an open house to recap the past year and what's coming up next for the restoration.

The team has been dredging City Park Lake and Lake Erie as part of phase one, while also deepening College Lake and the northern half of University Lake as part of phase 2A next year, with improvement to May Street to follow that.

Project Manager Mark Goodson says the restoration has already transformed some of the lakes.

"If you go back and look what the lake looks like even a year ago or even a year and a half, two years ago, those that have been dredged look so much healthier," Goodson said.

Goodson said he hopes the improvements have offset the inconvenience it has caused for many residents in the area.

"The benefits, some of them you can see today, so I hope that some are excited to see a happy lake system," Goodson said.

Goodson told WBRZ that all the funded work should be completed by December 2026. For more information, click here.

