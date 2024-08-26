United States Army visits capital area high schools during Army Career Week

BATON ROUGE - The United States Army is making its way around local high schools for Army Career Week beginning on Monday.

New immersive technology exhibits are being used to give students hands-on experience "to help spread awareness about all the different career and job opportunities the Army offers, not just what they see on TV and in the movies," Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander, Capt. Terron Riggins said.

The trailers available for the week’s events are the American Soldier Adventure, the Army Entertainment Trailer and the Army Medical Semi-truck.

The American Soldier Adventure has an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot display, a Night Vision Interactive Exhibit and an XM-25 Weapons Simulator along with a Pistol Simulator and a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator.

The Army Medical Semi-Truck includes a state-of-the-art patient simulator called the SimMan® 3G with human attributes that create a life-like training environment. This truck is centered around the medical field and how it's used in the Army.

The Army Entertainment Trailer offers flight simulators, a distracted driving demo and popular video games featured on Xbox.

“We worked hard to bring a valuable experience to students in New Orleans to understand the lifestyle of Army careers, while communicating life-enhancing benefits it offers…in a fun way,” Riggins said. “Our trailers have an amusing, gaming-styled setup that always goes over extremely well with students, and surprisingly faculty and staff who join the fun.”

The schedule for high school stops is as follows:

Aug. 26: Tara, Belaire, Ponchatoula

Aug. 27: Zachary, Woodlawn, Dutchtown

Aug. 28: Central, St. Amant, Scotlandville

Aug. 29: Hammond, Walker, Lutcher

Aug. 30: East Ascension, Amite, Woodlawn