Unemployment assistance available through Louisiana Workforce Commission for those affected by Francine

BATON ROUGE — With President Joe Biden's major disaster declaration request for nine Louisiana parishes, Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Francine.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is accepting applications for unemployment assistance for residents in Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

Assistance is available to those who do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits, were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster or can no longer work because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment. Those who cannot work due to an injury sustained by the disaster are also eligible.

Proof of employment must be submitted no later than 21 days after filing a claim in the form of:

- A payroll voucher closest in date to the last work week

- Employment and earnings statement from employer with name, address and contact information

- Written statement from the employer

- Notarized affidavit from a person with name, address and contact information who can verify claimant's employment and unemployment (this is for those workers who are unable to reach their employer)

- Business records (bank statements, business receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, appointment books, financial statements)

- Notarized statement from a person with name, address, and contact information who can verify your self-employment and unemployment

If you are self-employed, your 2023 federal income tax return and schedules can serve as proof of prior wages but do not substantiate your proof of employment at the time of the disaster, the LWC said.

Assistance is available for weeks of unemployment from Sept. 15 until March 22, 2025, as long as the individual's unemployment directly results from the disaster.

Applications can be filed here.