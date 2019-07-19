90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Under fire, Dem chair Wasserman Schultz to leave

2 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, July 24 2016 Jul 24, 2016 July 24, 2016 3:09 PM July 24, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she is stepping down as Democratic Party chairwoman at the end of this week's convention.

The Florida congresswoman has been under fire following the publication of hacked emails suggesting the Democratic National Committee favored Hillary Clinton in the presidential primaries.

That prompted runner-up Bernie Sanders to call Sunday for Wasserman Schultz's immediate resignation.

In a statement, Wasserman Schultz says she still plans to fulfill her duties formally opening and closing the convention in Philadelphia. She also says she will speak at the four-day gathering.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days