Under fire, Dem chair Wasserman Schultz to leave

WASHINGTON - Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she is stepping down as Democratic Party chairwoman at the end of this week's convention.



The Florida congresswoman has been under fire following the publication of hacked emails suggesting the Democratic National Committee favored Hillary Clinton in the presidential primaries.



That prompted runner-up Bernie Sanders to call Sunday for Wasserman Schultz's immediate resignation.



In a statement, Wasserman Schultz says she still plans to fulfill her duties formally opening and closing the convention in Philadelphia. She also says she will speak at the four-day gathering.