UL-Lafayette wins the Baton Rouge Regional after beating LSU 9-8 in game 7

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - UL-Lafayette won back-to-back games on Sunday to go the Super Regionals. The Cajuns won game seven by the score of 9-8.

ULL jumped out to a six-run lead in the first, after Jourdyn Campbell hit a grand slam. LSU then had their own six-run inning in the third, and took the lead. The Cajuns were down one in the seventh, when they scored on a pass ball, and an RBI by Campbell.

LSU season comes to an end with a 42-17 record. This is the first time out of four attempts that the Cajuns beat the Tigers to head to the Super Regionals. This is ULL's eighth trip to the Supers overall. They will play the winner of the McNeese and Washington game next week.