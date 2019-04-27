Latest Weather Blog
UDFA Tracker: LSU players sign free agent deals following NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - The 2019 NFL draft is complete, but now comes the frenzy of undrafted players who slipped through the cracks of all seven rounds this weekend.
Here are the latest reports of undrafted free agent signings from LSU.
John Battle (safety) - New York Jets
- Battle, a three-year starter at LSU, compiled 144 career tackles and five total interceptions. In 2018, he had 39 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games.
- He'll now join former Tiger Safety Jamal Adams in the secondary. Adams was selected 6th overall by the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Batman ??— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 27, 2019
The @nyjets have signed @JBIV000! #NFLSU pic.twitter.com/JxjMQBb6Nv
Garrett Brumfield (guard) - Pittsburgh Steelers
- Brumfield, started nine games at left guard as a senior and all 13 games as a junior.
- Earned second-team honors from SEC coaches in 2017
Bruiser | LME ??— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 28, 2019
Congrats to @thisisbruiser on signing with the @steelers!#NFLSU pic.twitter.com/EXqMIHMuXq
Check back later for all the latest UDFA signings for LSU.
