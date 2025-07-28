88°
Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields criticizes 'Big, Beautiful Bill' at Press Club of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields spoke Monday at the Press Club of Baton Rouge, where he criticized the Trump administration's Big Beautiful Bill.
Fields said that the bill passed by Republicans this year will negatively impact Louisiana residents.
"In Louisiana, 260,000 people will lose their health insurance," he said. "In the sixth district, about 36,000 people."
Trending News
Enforcing new work requirements for Medicaid will be more costly than letting people stay on their current plan, Fields continued.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach the Colorado...
-
U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields criticizes 'Big, Beautiful Bill' at Press Club of...
-
Louisiana Department of Education honors its outstanding educators
-
Baton Rouge mother detained by ICE for two months released
-
Two seriously injured after vehicle catches fire along I-110 Northbound near Harding...