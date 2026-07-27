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Water service restored in City of Baker after Monday outage
BAKER — Water service has been restored in the City of Baker after a Monday outage, officials said.
A spokesperson said the outage affected Groom Road between Shilo and Clermont, Camila Trace, Chemin, Rue Jennifer, Rue Shaylyn, Rue Nicole and Rue Michele.
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Officials did not provide the cause of the outage.
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