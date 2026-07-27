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Water service restored in City of Baker after Monday outage

3 hours 51 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 4:32 PM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BAKER — Water service has been restored in the City of Baker after a Monday outage, officials said. 

A spokesperson said the outage affected Groom Road between Shilo and Clermont, Camila Trace, Chemin, Rue Jennifer, Rue Shaylyn, Rue Nicole and Rue Michele.

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Officials did not provide the cause of the outage. 

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