U.S. Coast Guard monitoring oil and gas mixture release into bay south of Venice

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring an oil and gas release south of Venice, near the Southernmost Point of Louisiana.

The agency said the mixture of oil and gas was released near a well owned by Garden Island Bay Production Facility.

The Coast Guard is working with Spectrum OpCo, LLC, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Forefront Emergency Management and other federal, state and local agencies.

Officials said there are no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts.