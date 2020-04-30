U.S. airports to receive over $1 billion in grants; La expecting nearly $27 million

WASHINGTON – As the airline industry struggles to recover from the financial impact caused by the pandemic, the federal government is taking steps to provide aid.

Airports across the country have been awarded over $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants, and Louisiana is set to receive a total of $27,415,334, according to a press release from the Federal Aviation Administration issued Thursday.

On that same morning, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the funding is made possible by a $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant as well an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants.

The money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Some of the money will be used to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, to construct/repair runways and taxiways, install aircraft lighting and signage, conduct airport master plan studies, and install airport perimeter fencing.

