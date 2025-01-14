52°
Two wanted for allegedly stealing total of 11 packages of steaks from supermarket
GONZALES - Two men are wanted for allegedly concealing and stealing a total of eleven packages of steaks from a local supermarket, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
The Gonzales Police Department posted that one individual stole a total of seven packages of steaks from Lamendola's Supermarket on North Burnside Avenue on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26.
Additionally, another man allegedly stole four packages of steaks on Dec. 28. Gonzales police did not say if the two thefts were connected.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 433-4050.
