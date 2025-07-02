78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Tiger freshmen receive All-America honors and more from D1 Baseball

1 hour 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 9:50 PM July 02, 2025 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, D1Baseball.com announced their post season honors. Among them were two LSU freshmen stand outs.

Outfielder Derek Curiel was named D1 Baseball's Freshman of the Year. Curiel led the team with a .345 batting average and had 55 RBI as LSU made their run to their eighth National Championship.

Also, both Curiel and freshman right-handed pitcher, Casan Evans, were named First Team Freshmen All-Americans. 

Evans was a vital piece to LSU's pitching arsenal this season. He played many roles as both a starter and reliever.

In the NCAA Regional Championship game against Little Rock, Evans came in as early relief. He threw six innings where he recorded nine strikeouts in a row, and 12 total which marked a career best. 

Trending News

Both Curiel and Evans are expected to return and wear the Purple and Gold next season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days