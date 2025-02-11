Two thieves stole more than $1,000 from behind the counter at a Roseland convenience store

ROSELAND — Two people stole cash from a Roseland convenience store and now deputies are asking the public to help identify them.

Deputies said that the two men walked into the Commercial Street convenience store on Jan. 14 just before the store closed. One of the men stole $1,300 from behind the counter while the other distracted the clerk.

Deputies said that they have identified one of the thieves, seen in surveillance footage wearing a camouflage jacket, as 25-year-old Michael Dewayne Stewart. Tangipahoa Parish deputies are still trying to identify the other thief.

Both men are likely from the Fluker or Roseland area, deputies said.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about Stewart and the second thief to call 985-902-2088.