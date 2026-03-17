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Man arrested, accused of burglarizing Dollar Tree in Baker
BAKER — Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Dollar Tree after they say tips from the public helped investigators identify him.
Jacoby Lewis was arrested following a burglary at the store on Groom Road on October 10, 2025.
Police posted a photo of the suspect on October 14 to Facebook and received tips through Crime Stoppers that they said led them to Lewis.
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Lewis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of simple burglary.
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