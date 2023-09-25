Two taken to hospital after school bus crash in Zachary

ZACHARY - At least two people were hurt after a school bus crash in Zachary Monday afternoon.

Zachary Police reported that two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened near the corner of Rollins Road and Old Scenic Highway. The bus was carrying students from Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary.

Sources said two were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear whether any students were hurt.

This is a developing story.