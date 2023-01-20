58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two students taken to hospital after brawl led to stabbing at Baker High

1 hour 31 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, January 20 2023 Jan 20, 2023 January 20, 2023 12:13 PM January 20, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning.

The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear. 

Police said the fight broke out in the gym and involved "several" male students. Officers who were already on campus eventually got involved in breaking it up.

"It was just blood everywhere," one student said. "If they can sneak in knives and stuff, that's not protective of us." 

Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers had not found a weapon but said the injuries suffered by at least one student led them to believe they were stabbed. 

One of the students involved in the fight reportedly ran off campus after the brawl, according to other students. 

A crowd of police and parents were seen gathering outside of the school after word of the fight got out. 

Trending News

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days