83°
Latest Weather Blog
Two shot at Coursey Boulevard apartment Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Saturday morning at an apartment complex.
The gunfire was reported after 9 a.m. on Coursey Boulevard just west of Stumberg Lane. Baton Rouge EMS said the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Police were taping off one of the buildings at the complex as their investigation began.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents say Baton Rouge police took 20 minutes to respond to potential...
-
'It's a long time coming': Iberville Parish President pleased with potential bridge...
-
In wake of two boating fatalities, Pointe Coupee officials hoping for safe...
-
Some hurricane plans to change in Tangipahoa after Ida
-
Location for new bridge narrowed down to three options, all in Iberville...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"