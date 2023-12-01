68°
Two seriously injured, five total hurt in wreck along Nicholson Drive

Friday, December 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Five people, including two people who were seriously injured, were hurt in a car accident around Nicholson Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard Friday night, authorities say.

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown. This is a developing story.

