Two pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse kitchen ceiling in Australia
AUSTRALIA - A man in Australia come home to an unusual sight, his kitchen ceiling caving in under the weight of two huge snakes that were fighting in the room upstairs.
Large pieces of the ceiling was found lying on David Tait's kitchen table.
Two non-venomous pythons, who measured in at roughly 9 and 9 feet respectively and had a combined weight of about 100 pounds, slithered inside Tait's upstairs room when their fight broke out.
Tait eventually found them and called for help to capture the two reptiles. Snake catcher Steven Brown was called out to remove the snakes.
Both animals have since been returned to the wild.
