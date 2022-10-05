68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people shot near corner of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive

Tuesday, October 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims and the suspect left the scene after the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. 

Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Sources said a car involved with the shooting was found at a home on Mickens Road. 

No more information is immediately available. 

