Two people shot in neighborhood drive-by near Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Police said the shooting happened along North Marque Ann Drive, in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard, around 8:30 p.m..
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
