Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE — Two people were killed in a car crash along Highland Road early Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said they responded to the single-vehicle crash near Gardere Lane around 12:20 a.m.

The two people killed in the crash were positively identified, but the Coroner's Office said it will not release their names until next of kin is notified.