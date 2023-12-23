63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people hurt in shooting on Riley Street

40 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, December 23 2023 Dec 23, 2023 December 23, 2023 9:49 PM December 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Riley Street just off Plank Road on Saturday night. 

Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was stable. 

Trending News

No more information about the shooting was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days