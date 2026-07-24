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Baton Rouge Police need help identifying an attempted murder suspect
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are looking to identify a man they believe opened fire on a moving vehicle near the intersection of McClelland Drive and Byron Avenue in late March.
According to police, two people were inside the vehicle when shots were fired. One of them was hit and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police say the suspect is often seen riding a bicycle and is known to frequent the Brookstown area.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App or visiting crimestoppers225.com.
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