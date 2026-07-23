Heat alerts are possible, if not likely next week

With Tropical Storm Bertha moving out, the Storm Station Weather Team is turning its attention to an intense stretch of heat expected to settle over the capital area.

Air temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 90s, with mid-summer humidity pushing the heat index to around 113 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 115 or 116 degrees.

The Storm Station Weather Team says heat illness can set in quickly when conditions reach that level, even for people accustomed to the heat along the central Gulf Coast. Staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks while working outside are among the precautions being highlighted.

Heat advisories are fairly common during the warm season and serve as a general reminder to use common sense in the heat. Extreme heat warnings, which signal a more serious situation, are also possible next week.

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