82°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly; person of interest in custody
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A second victim was found dead Sunday morning after a reported stabbing in Brusly.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that a second body was discovered Sunday afternoon in a nearby field. The victim's death is believed to be connected to the stabbing earlier this morning.
Deputies initially responded to reports of a stabbing on Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. An unidentified victim was found dead at the scene.
Sheriff's office officials report a person of interest was detained Sunday afternoon. Their identity has not been released.
No other details from the investigation were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana House passes a bill inspired by a resident with autism
-
Local family-owned business uses state competition award to accomplish big goals
-
Another effort underway to establish new juvenile detention center
-
Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....