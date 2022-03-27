Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly; person of interest in custody

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A second victim was found dead Sunday morning after a reported stabbing in Brusly.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that a second body was discovered Sunday afternoon in a nearby field. The victim's death is believed to be connected to the stabbing earlier this morning.

Deputies initially responded to reports of a stabbing on Lukeville Lane around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. An unidentified victim was found dead at the scene.

Sheriff's office officials report a person of interest was detained Sunday afternoon. Their identity has not been released.

No other details from the investigation were immediately available.

This is a developing story.