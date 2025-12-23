BREC hosts its annual 'Let It Sneaux' event in Perkins Road Community Park

BATON ROUGE — BREC hosted its annual Let It Sneaux holiday event on Saturday at the Perkins Road Community Park.

The event, hosted in partnership with The Children's Entrepreneur Market, invited guests of all ages to stroll through the Mini Maker's Market, where local 'kidpreneurs' ranging from five to 17 years old showcased their unique creations.

The BREC event featured a stunning holiday drone light show to close out the festivities for the third year in a row, as well as special performances from students from the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet school and South Baton Rouge Charter Academy.

"We have a great team. This community, this team, our partnership and development team. Everybody comes together. We look for sponsors, we set it up, we do everything. So it's a great team. We come out here, we put our boots to the ground, and we make it work," Bryan Morris, Recreation Manager for Community Events at BREC, said.

Let It Sneaux also featured a petting zoo, pony rides, facepainting, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and flurries of snow provided by the Louisiana Foam Factory.