Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Foster Drive, in 'serious' condition

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on North Foster Drive Saturday night, according to Baton Rouge EMS. 

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Foster Drive, near North Street.

Officials said the person struck is in "serious" condition.

