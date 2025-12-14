62°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Foster Drive, in 'serious' condition
BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on North Foster Drive Saturday night, according to Baton Rouge EMS.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Foster Drive, near North Street.
Officials said the person struck is in "serious" condition.
