Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured after shooting near Gus Young Avenue

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday near Gus Young Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Ragusa's Deli, one man was injured after being struck in the foot. 

The victim of the shooting is in stable condition.

Further details were not currently available. 

