Two people accused of Belle Rose hit-and-run that damaged mobile homes arrested

BELLE RIVER — Two people were arrested in Assumption Parish after a hit-and-run that damaged two mobile homes, deputies said.

Terry Joseph Sanchez Jr., 43, and Megan Marie Porter, 35, were both arrested Monday for obstruction of justice, cirminal damage to property and hit-and-run driving, among other charges.

Deputies said that a pickup truck drove off the road and caused around $15,200 in damages to the two mobile homes on Aug. 12. Deputies identified Sanchez as the owner of the suspect vehicle, while Porter was identified as the driver.

The pickup truck was found near the scene of the crash with significant damage that was consistent with the damage sustained by the mobile homes, deputies added. Sanchez also helped Porter remove the truck from the scene and failed to call law enforcement.

After the crash, Porter was cited for hit-and-run driving, driving on a roadway laned for traffic and driving under suspension, with no insurance and with an expired inspection tag.

A week later, Sanchez was booked on obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine, while Porter was also booked for simple criminal damage to property.