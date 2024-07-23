79°
Two NOPD officers, 70-year-old woman recovering after being attacked with chainsaw; suspect in custody

Tuesday, July 23 2024
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans Police officers are being treated for injuries sustained while investigating a chainsaw attack that left a 70-year-old with severe lacerations to her arm, WWL reported Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, investigators say officers initially responded to a call from a 70-year-old woman who received a cut to her right shoulder shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. Despite initial reports that claimed the woman's arm had been severed, the chainsaw did not make its way through the bone, leaving her with lacerations on her shoulder and bicep, local EMS said.

Shortly after the attack, which occurred on Riviera Avenue, officers relocated to Franklin Avenue and engaged a suspect, 34-year-old John Pittman, and were able to apprehend him. During this, the two officers were wounded, but not before arresting Pittman on aggravated battery by cutting and resisting arrest charges, WWL reported.

The woman is reportedly recovering well after hospital workers were able to save her arm, WWL reports.

An NOPD spokesperson said police are waiting to confirm the relationship between the elderly woman and the suspect.

