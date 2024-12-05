60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal

1 hour 21 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 2:39 PM December 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU football players, including a former top-100 recruit, entered the transfer portal Thursday.

Shelton Sampson Jr., a top 100 recruit at wide receiver out of Catholic High, entered the portal after signing with the Tigers in 2022. He did not register a catch during his time at LSU.

Trending News

Kylin Jackson, a former four-star safety out of Zachary, also entered the portal. He had four total tackles in 2024.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days