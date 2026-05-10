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Former Killian alderman arrested by Livingston Parish deputies on domestic abuse charges

4 hours 38 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2026 May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 9:59 AM May 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — A former Killian alderman was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on domestic abuse charges on Saturday.

Former alderman, 44-year-old Brent Ballard, was charged with child endangerment with minor injuries.

Ballard is currently being held without bond. 

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