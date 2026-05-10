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Former Killian alderman arrested by Livingston Parish deputies on domestic abuse charges
KILLIAN — A former Killian alderman was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on domestic abuse charges on Saturday.
Former alderman, 44-year-old Brent Ballard, was charged with child endangerment with minor injuries.
Ballard is currently being held without bond.
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