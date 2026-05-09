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LSU Golf Course permanently closes its doors to the public
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Golf Course closed its doors to the public on Saturday.
Following the closure, crews will remove equipment and prep the property for June 30, when the course will officially shut down operations.
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"LSU appreciates the golf course's longstanding role in the community and is committed to supporting employees through the transition," an LSU spokesperson said. "No final decision has been made regarding the future use of the property."
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