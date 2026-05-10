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Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Lafayette woman

4 hours 16 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2026 May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 10:19 AM May 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a missing 66-year-old woman from Lafayette.

According to troopers, Christine Jakubek was discovered missing from her residence on Cameron Street in Lafayette around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Jakubek, a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair, is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing an "American Mama" shirt and gray capris pants. 

Jakubek's family said that she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Troopers said that Jakubek walks with a cane and is currently believed to be traveling on foot. 

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.

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