Two Metro Councilmembers hosting public meeting about tax proposal to move funds from library

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilmembers Rowdy Gaudet and Dwight Hudson are hosting a public meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, to discuss Mayor-President Sid Edwards' proposal to move tax dollars away from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system and toward the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police officers and library supporters packed the Metro Council meeting on Feb. 12 over the library's proposal to decrease their mills but still keep the dedicated tax to EBRPL. After a long public hearing, the meeting ended with no decision.

Tuesday's meeting will be focused on Edwards' proposal and held at Acacia Church at 10051 Siegen Lane and begins at 5:30 p.m.