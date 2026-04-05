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Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville to temporarily close for refurbishment

2 hours 37 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, April 05 2026 Apr 5, 2026 April 05, 2026 6:14 PM April 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville will close on Monday for a month-long remodel. 

According to store officials, the closure of the Walmart located at 15047 Airline Highway is expected to last until April 30 as the store is refurbished and remodeled to enhance the customer experience with upgraded fixtures and other amenities. 

The pharmacy and FuelStation located at the store will remain open during the closure. 

Other Walmart locations in Prairieville, including the Supercenter at 17585 Airline Highway and the Neighborhood Market at 40567 La. 42, will remain open during the closure.

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