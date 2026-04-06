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2une In Previews: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser prepares to kick off Love the Boot Week

1 hour 20 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 7:05 AM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser visited 2une In on Monday ahead of next week's Love the Boot Week. 

Love the Boot Week is an effort to keep communities across the state clean and beautiful and has grown into the state's largest litter removal and beautification initiative.

In 2025, nearly 27,000 volunteers spent more than 81,000 hours at over 1,400 events, removing 514 tons of litter across all 64 parishes. Nungesser and his team want to build on this momentum and make an even larger impact this year. 

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Love the Book Week officially kicks off on April 18 and runs through April 26. Learn more about this year's events here.

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