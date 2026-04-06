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1 injured following Easter Sunday shooting at Gus Young Park community event
BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are requesting the public's help following an Easter Sunday shooting that left one injured at a community event at Gus Young Park.
According to the department, around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the park along Gus Young Avenue that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, several male juveniles were detained and charged with various offenses.
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Investigators ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.
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