BRPD officers, library supporters crowd Metro Council meeting discussing funding

BATON ROUGE - Library supporters and police officers crowded into the Metro Council chambers Wednesday evening as councilmembers are expected to discuss a rededication of funding from libraries to cops.

The meeting was delayed by eight minutes due to seating issues. People and officers had to be moved to an overflow seating section upstairs.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards wants to cut taxes for residents and give officers a raise by taking money from the East Baton Rouge Public Library system and rededicating these funds. He's also proposed taking that money and using it to fund infrastructure projects across the parish.

The mayor’s office says the library has extra money. In 2023, it ended the year with more than $116 million dollars, taking in about $62 million and spending more than $56 million. Edwards says it’s from years of over-taxation.

Metro Councilmember Darryl Hurst, who is on Edwards' transition team and on the Library Board, says he is not on board with the proposed plan.

"The library is the most fiscally responsible agency almost in all of the city parish," Hurst said. “The problem is, we keep talking public safety - police don't fix crime."

Assistant Library Director Mary Stein said that the library has brought their own solution to decrease the millage for taxpayers. They have introduced a plan to reduce the millage rate from 11.1 to 10.5. and lower property taxes.

Wednesday evening, Edwards' proposal will be introduced and then scheduled for a public hearing March 14.

A separate proposal by the library to decrease millage rates will be voted on after a public hearing.

Ultimately, any changes to taxes will be voted on by taxpayers in October if they are passed.