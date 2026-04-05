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Body of 17-year-old boy recovered near Grand Isle following search by U.S. Coast Guard
GRAND ISLE — The body of a 17-year-old boy was found near Grand Isle on Saturday following a search by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a report by WWL-TV.
According to officials, a small boat crew was sent from Station Grand Isle to search for the teen along the shore, along with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station New Orleans.
Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office located the teenager about 500 yards from the jetties.
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No additional details about the missing teenager have been released.
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