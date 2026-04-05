Body of 17-year-old boy recovered near Grand Isle following search by U.S. Coast Guard

GRAND ISLE — The body of a 17-year-old boy was found near Grand Isle on Saturday following a search by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a report by WWL-TV.

According to officials, a small boat crew was sent from Station Grand Isle to search for the teen along the shore, along with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station New Orleans.

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office located the teenager about 500 yards from the jetties.

No additional details about the missing teenager have been released.