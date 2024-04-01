78°
Two men killed, teenager hurt in 68th Avenue shooting
BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 21-year-old Jonathan William and 23-year-old Demetriyon Grim were shot to death on 68th Avenue near Cambridge Street just before 2 a.m. A 16-year-old female was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said suspects and motive are unknown at this time.
