Two men arrested following online sexual exploitation investigation

Stewart (left), Poole (right)

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles after allegedly communicating with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

According to arrest records, on May 13, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, acting undercover as a 15-year-old girl, were contacted by 33-year-old Isiah Stewart on a meeting/dating social media app.

As the conversation moved from the app to text communication, Stewart was allegedly advised that he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl, which he initially responded to with, "no thx im not a pedo," according to arrest records.

Stewart allegedly went on to tell investigators posing as the juvenile that he thought the teen could be a cop before going on to explain the television show To Catch a Predator.

Being aware of her age, Stewart allegedly offered to meet the teen in Baton Rouge. He also allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the teen.

On Thursday, Stewart was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

During the same operation, troopers arrested 36-year-old Casey Poole after he allegedly attempted to arrange commercial sexual activity with an undercover investigator posing as an adult woman online.

According to troopers, Poole agreed to engage in sexual acts for money before later arriving at a predetermined location to meet what he believed was the woman.

On Thursday, he was arrested for the purchase of commercial sexual activity.