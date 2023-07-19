91°
Two major projects underway at University Lakes
BATON ROUGE - A plethora of construction activity is now visible at the University Lakes, with two major projects getting started.
Phase one of the University Lakes Restoration Project is officially underway. The $35 million effort includes dredging parts of City Park Lake and Lake Erie, landscaping of shore lines, and building new pedestrian paths with better lighting.
The first phase will last around one year, with phase two beginning immediately after.
At the same time, LaDOTD is preparing to get in the water this week with a large crane to construct a temporary bridge along the westbound side of the existing City Park Lakes bridge. More info about that can be found here.
