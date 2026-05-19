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Addis man arrested in Lafayette after deputies find nearly 2,000 grams of crystal meth, other drugs
LAFAYETTE — On Tuesday, Lafayette Parish deputies arrested an Addis man on drug-dealing charges after he was pulled over along I-10.
David Butler, 31, was pulled over along I-10 during a traffic stop, deputies said. The smell of marijuana was coming from Butler's car and it was subsequently searched, deputies added.
Deputies found a large amount of drugs, including nearly 2,000 grams of crystal meth, 2,155 grams of methamphetamine tablets, 60 Tapentadol tablets, 11 Xanex tablets, 2.5 grams of marijuana and 24 bottles of Promethazine.
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Butler was then booked on several possession with the intent to distribute charges, among other offenses. He remains behind bars pending a $1.055 million bond.
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