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BRPD arrests man connected to Capital area auto theft ring
BATON ROUGE — Police have arrested a man connected to an auto theft ring in the Capital area.
Calvin James, 19, was arrested Monday after Baton Rouge Police raided a home on Mohican Street where they found multiple guns, marijuana, a scale, several vehicle keys and an Autel device, which is commonly used in car thefts.
James and his group, BRPD said, stole several vehicles across the Capital area, with their primary targets being Dodge Chargers and Challengers. BRPD began investigating the group in April, a spokesperson added.
James was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked as a fugitive on vehicle theft charges from Iberville Parish and Gonzales.
He was previously arrested for vehicle theft, burglary and trespassing, BRPD noted.
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