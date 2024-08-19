93°
I-10 Westbound near College Drive now closed after crash
BATON ROUGE— Interstate 10 westbound between the College Drive and Acadian Throughway exits is now closed after a crash Monday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Congestion is now approaching the I-10/I-12 split.
