I-10 Westbound near College Drive now closed after crash

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Interstate 10 westbound between the College Drive and Acadian Throughway exits is now closed after a crash Monday afternoon. 

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Congestion is now approaching the I-10/I-12 split.

