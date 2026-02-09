55°
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
BATON ROUGE - No. 13 LSU softball ended their opening weekend with a clean sweep.
LSU started the Tiger Classic with a win over NC State and closed it with a victory over Lamar. The Tigers scored 49 runs through six games and mercy-ruled four different opponents.
LSU will hit the road next week for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The Tigers are set to face No. 9 Nebraska, No. 20 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Duke, UCF and No. 10 UCLA.
Final scores from opening weekend:
Thursday:
• LSU 11, NC State 3 (5 innings)
Friday:
• LSU 6, Nevada 2
• LSU 7, NC State 5
Saturday:
• LSU 8, Nevada 0 (6 innings)
Sunday:
• LSU 9, Illinois 1 (5 innings)
• LSU 8, Lamar 0 (5 innings)
