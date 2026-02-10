As qualifying period nears, state Rep. Mike Echols says he'll join race for Letlow's post in Congress

BATON ROUGE — The potential field of candidates for a congressional seat currently held by Julia Letlow grew again Tuesday when a state representative from Monroe said he would enter the contest.

The qualifying period opens Wednesday.

Rep. Mike Echols is the third Republican state lawmaker to enter the race, joining Rep. Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge and Sen. Blake Miguez of Erath, who lives outside the district. Other Republicans in the contest are Misti Cordell of Monroe, the chair of the state Board of Regents; and Ray Smith, a former law enforcement officer in Jefferson Parish.

Democrats who have announced are Larry Foy, a Winnsboro native; and Jessee Fleenor, a dairy farmer from Loranger.

Letlow announced last month she would give up the 5th District seat she has held since 2021 and challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in this year's Republican primary. Cassidy is seeking a third term.

Miguez had previously announced he, too, would challenge Cassidy, but when President Donald Trump endorsed Letlow for Senate, Miguez set his sights on the 5th District despite it being 60 miles away from Erath as the crow flies. Trump later endorsed Miguez.

State Rep. Dixon McMakin, a Republican from Baton Rouge, had announced a run for the 5th District seat but withdrew this week. Larry Davis of Livingston Parish left the race this week as well.

Louisiana abandoned its open primary system this year, forcing Cassidy into a closed primary with just Republicans. Cassidy drew candidates to the right of him after he voted to convict President Donald Trump in Trump's 2021 impeachment trial.