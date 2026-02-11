'Community lighthouse' and sustainable energy microgrid for Baton Rouge unveiled

BATON ROUGE - City leaders unveiled a new "community lighthouse" in Baton Rouge off Tom Drive on Tuesday.

It is meant to serve as a sustainable energy microgrid for the city.

Officials say the self-powered building will also double as a disaster hub for first responders when hurricanes and other severe storms hit the area.

"Community Lighthouse means that this is a place where the community can come and get out of the

heat or the cold, charge their phones, their batteries, their medical equipment, and also get water and basic necessities," Jason Dedon said.

Officials also hope the new facility will help emergency crews restore power faster.